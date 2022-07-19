DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

