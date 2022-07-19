DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

