DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.
Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.