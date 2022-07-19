Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
