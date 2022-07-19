Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

