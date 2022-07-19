Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Insider Activity at Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,945 shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $234,353.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,762,547 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,927.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 356,260 shares of company stock worth $4,185,603 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

