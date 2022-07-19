Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.
In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,945 shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $234,353.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,762,547 shares in the company, valued at $32,459,927.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 356,260 shares of company stock worth $4,185,603 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
