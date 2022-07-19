DerivaDAO Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $439,441.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003871 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
