Desjardins Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.53.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$66.69 million for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

