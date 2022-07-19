Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 251.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,814,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

NYSE DVN opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

