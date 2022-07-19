Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 103.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

