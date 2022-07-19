DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:DICE opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $40.50.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
