DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

