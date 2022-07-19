Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

