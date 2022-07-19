Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

