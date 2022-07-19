Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Dollar General stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

