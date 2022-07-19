Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $434.46.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $406.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.83 and a 200 day moving average of $403.07. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

