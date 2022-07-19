Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 625 at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 610 ($7.29) to GBX 625 ($7.47) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRXGF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($11.95) to GBX 1,010 ($12.07) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.36) to GBX 975 ($11.66) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.75) to GBX 1,175 ($14.05) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $946.25.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGF stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

