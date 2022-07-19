Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 635.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

