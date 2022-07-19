Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 888,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after buying an additional 114,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

