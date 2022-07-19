Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $173,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,628,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

