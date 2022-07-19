Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

NYSE DY opened at $96.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.