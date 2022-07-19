Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

DX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $595.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

