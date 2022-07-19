Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

