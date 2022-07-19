Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $76,586,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

