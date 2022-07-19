Eaton Co. plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

