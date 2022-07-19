Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

