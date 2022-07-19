Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EIM stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.01.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,833.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
