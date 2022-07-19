Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
