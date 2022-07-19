Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

