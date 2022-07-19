Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 814 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

