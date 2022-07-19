EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $125,914.73 and $641.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,984.87 or 0.99937344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00045927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001513 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

