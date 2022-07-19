Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.