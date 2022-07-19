Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

