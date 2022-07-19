Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 963 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

