Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $353,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.66. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.95.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.