Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $436,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

