Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,335 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.9 %

NOG opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -74.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

