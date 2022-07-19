Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $78,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $375.23 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

