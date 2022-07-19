Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 684 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 809,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,805,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 41.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.