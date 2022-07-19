Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading Down 5.1%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

