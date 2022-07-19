Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Purchases £9,800 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) insider Rupert Joy bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($11,715.48).
Emmerson Price Performance
LON EML opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.40. Emmerson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.01 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Emmerson Company Profile
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
