Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 33.56.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at 21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,158.16 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

