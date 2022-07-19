Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) versus Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Critical Contrast

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Enel Américas 5.57% 6.15% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Heliogen and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heliogen and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 295.73%. Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 70.48%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Enel Américas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 42.77 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Enel Américas $16.19 billion 0.45 $740.86 million $0.43 11.19

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15,926 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 26.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

