Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Stock Up 5.6 %

ERF opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.48.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

