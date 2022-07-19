Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NYSE ERF opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.48. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

