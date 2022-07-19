Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.48.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

