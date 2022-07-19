Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

