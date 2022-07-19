ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.21 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.