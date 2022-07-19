Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enstar Group worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.15.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.