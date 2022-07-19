Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Yana Kravtsova Sells 476 Shares

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yana Kravtsova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08.

Enviva stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

