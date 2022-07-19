Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

EQX stock opened at C$5.17 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

