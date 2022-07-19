Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

