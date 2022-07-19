Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.25.

NYSE EQR opened at $70.87 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

