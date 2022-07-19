Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
